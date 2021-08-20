TCS, IITs back adoption of ‘Made in India’ 5G standard

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Tata Consultancy Services and seven Indian Institute of Technology institutions and a host of domestic tech companies, including Saankhya Labs and Tejas Networks, have written to the Department of Telecom (DoT) supporting adoption of India’s own version of 5G tech standards.
Called Telecom Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI) standard for radio interface technology or 5Gi in short, it has been developed by IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras.
“We believe that considering adoption of 5Gi standards is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Hence, TCS supports the national adoption of 5Gi standards,” K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technological Officer, TCS said in a communication to DoT’s nodal agency, Telecommunications Engineering Centre. The Tata group has announced its intention to enter the 5G hardware space using open source platforms. If the 5Gi gets adopted, TCS could combine it with the open network hardware to offer a fully ‘Made in India’ 5G solution.
Experts believe that 5Gi is a better option for setting up rural connectivity as it is cost-effective, improves spectral efficiency and reduces spectrum wastage of up to 11 per cent compared to its global counterpart, the 3GPP approved 5G standard.
The Telecommunications Engineering Centre had released a paper seeking public comments by various members of the ecosystem on the adoption of 5Gi. “Adopting a national standard will bring India to the global technology table in the telecom sector, and will pave the way for a broader technology revolution in the country,” said Mythili Vutukuru, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay.
However, existing telecom operators and equipment vendors are not in favour of adopting the local standard. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, NEC, Nokia, Qualcomm and others say 5Gi is yet to show any of these performance gains at a commercial scale. According to them, 5Gi is a risky technology that will trigger mass device hardware changes, increase 5G smartphone costs, pose interoperability challenges, and hurt the 5G business case in India.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...