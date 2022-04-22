Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the launch of TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh, an advanced research and co-innovation centre on the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) campus. The centre is designed to help US companies bring innovations to life faster by using the latest advances in technology, and collaborating with local start-ups, entrepreneurs, students, and educators.

This is TCS’s fourth global co-innovation centre and is designed for companies across various industries. It specialises in innovation in the manufacturing and utility sectors, providing enterprises with new ways to tap the Internet of Things (IoT) and the latest advances in AI from TCS Research.

Areas of interest

Key capabilities of the new hub include TCS Academic Research Lab that allows researchers and CMU experts to further a research agenda across cutting-edge technology areas such as AI, blockchain, advanced analytics, cybersecurity, and quantum computing; a presentation and engagement facility TCS Innovation Showcases, TCS Co-Innovation Network (COIN™) Accelerator; TCS Agile Workspace; TCS Rapid Lab and TCS Think Spaces.

TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh brings together partner ecosystems, digital talent, trendspotting, sandboxes and other innovation toolsets, and can instantly source inspiration and capability from across the world, the company said.

CMU President, Farnam Jahanian, said, “Collaboration between universities and industry is key to addressing the pressing global challenges that face our society. We are grateful to TCS for its exceptional philanthropy that has made possible this dynamic new facility. TCS Hall serves as a training ground for CMU students as well as a nexus of collaboration for partners across the innovation ecosystem.”

$35 million philanthropic gift

The launch of TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh coincides with the dedication of TCS Hall at CMU, research and academic space that is home to the new Pace Port. Made possible by TCS’ philanthropic gift of $35 million, the LEED Gold certified 90,000 sq ft building also houses the Carnegie Mellon Master of Science in Computational Finance program, facilities for the School of Computer Science’s Institute for Software Research, and its Center for Business Engagement.

Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS said, “To drive sustainable growth, US companies are forming collaborative ecosystems spanning multiple technology disciplines and industries — like the ones TCS, CMU, start-ups and other partners will foster right here at TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh. This co-innovation hub brings to life our belief that innovation has a context but no boundaries. Together, we are answering the call to innovate with speed.”