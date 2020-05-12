TCS iON launches Remote Internships online projects for students

TCS iON, a unit of TCS has launched Remote Internships, a digital internship product to connect students directly with corporates and industry mentors.

TCS iON Remote Internships helps companies post internship opportunities online and aims to provide a structured learning environment that can eventually help in execution of internship projects remotely, the company said in a statement.

Students can browse through the listed internships, see what project themes are trending, and apply for the relevant ones. Credits will be awarded depending on the kind of projects chosen. This unique product offers students internship opportunities round the year, even during the pandemic, while providing companies with a structured digital framework that is compliant with AICTE guidelines.

As part of the launch, more than 100 internship projects have been curated across domains for students. Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said:, “Through this, we hope to enable streamlined and uninterrupted learning for students on trending industry topics, ensuring that they earn their academic credits, even in the midst of a pandemic.”