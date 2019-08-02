TCS launches ADD Site Feasibility Platform for Clinical Site Selection

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday launched the Advanced Drug Development (ADD) Site Feasibility Platform, which provides life sciences companies with a single, integrated platform.

The platform digitises the site selection and activation processes, and facilitates data-driven decision-making while assessing site feasibility for multi-site clinical trials.

The reason behind launching the platform

When planning a clinical study, the following aspects have an impact on the outcomes:

1. Selection of the right sites for the clinical trials

2. Patient population

3. Investigator profiles

4. Treatment facilities and other parametres

Yet, this critical activity was done manually, resulting in sub-optimal site choices that can result in significant delays and costs.

In a statement, TCS said that its Site Feasibility Platform addresses this critical problem currently faced by life sciences companies by leveraging the power of digital technologies to drive superior clinical outcomes.

How does the platform function?

The new platform consolidates data currently residing on multiple systems within the enterprise into a central knowledge repository from which it derives insights that can be used to identify the sites best suited for a given study protocol, with the most appropriate patient population and investigators.

It digitises and automates the entire assessment and selection process, enabling the efficient and coordinated management of hundreds of concurrent clinical trial feasibility studies.

Moreover, the platform is fully integrated with the TCS Connected Clinical Trials e-Survey Platform, providing customers with an end-to-end solution for conducting site surveys and analyzing the survey responses.

TCS said a leading life sciences company is the first customer to go live with its ADD Site Feasibility Platform.

“We are leveraging our deep knowledge of the life sciences industry to continually expand the capabilities of the TCS ADD suite of cloud platforms. The Site Feasibility platform will help our customers digitally transform the most critical study design aspects of their clinical trials and drive superior outcomes,” said Debashis Ghosh, President, Life Sciences and Healthcare, TCS.