TCS launches advanced research hub in Sydney

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday launched its advanced innovation and collaboration centre, the TCS Sydney Digital Garage. The Digital Garage is the first such centre in Asia-Pacific region, expanding TCS’ roster of TCS Pace facilities spread across New York, Pittsburg, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.

The advanced research hub is designed to holistically look at innovation, helping businesses establish their competitive differentiation, increase speed to market, and navigate their growth and transformation journeys through its gamut of partnerships in place. TCS will be working with its hyperscaler partners at the Digital Garage to develop digital solutions and help customers innovate at speed and scale.

‘Opens newer opportunities’

NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Victor Dominello said, “Innovation and digital transformation are essential to keep Australia at the forefront. Both government and the private sectors have dual responsibilities to expand and accelerate our capabilities for the future of the country as a whole. I am pleased that TCS has chosen Sydney to launch its Digital Garage. It not only provides an innovation powerhouse for businesses in NSW but also opens newer opportunities across Australia.”

Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS Australia & New Zealand said, “The launch of the Digital Garage in Sydney enables TCS to better collaborate with our clients, bringing the best of TCS’ global capabilities to Australia to support local transformation and delivery of ideas that meet the needs of local businesses and improve the lives of Australians.”