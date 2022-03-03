TCS launches Enterprise 5G Edge suite with Azure private MEC

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday launched its Enterprise 5G Edge suite of solutions with Microsoft Azure private mobile edge computing (private MEC). The TCS suite brings comprehensive capabilities that help enterprises design, integrate, implement, and operate an enterprise 5G edge ecosystem using the Azure private MEC solution and exploit the edge computing advantages for 5G applications.

The Enterprise 5G Edge suite combines TCS applications with the Azure private MEC solution to help enterprises gain newfound intelligence at the edge, get faster responsive application capabilities. Microsoft Azure private MEC combines the Azure Private 5G Core running on Azure Stack Edge with other network functions, applications, and edge-optimized Azure IoT services to provide a portfolio of high performance and ultra-low latency solutions.

The new offering will serve various use cases, including bringing together enterprise assessment toolkits for edge and 5G readiness, and edge-native solutions ranging from industrial automation, quality detection, loss prevention, real-time video surveillance, autonomous vehicle management, digital farming, remote field assistance, smart factories, assisted living, immersive experiences with virtual and augmented reality, and more.

Kamal Bhadada, Business Group Head, Communications, Media and Information Services, TCS said, “Innovations in the area of 5G and Edge Computing will enable enterprises to transform into real-time, resilient and adaptable businesses. We are delighted to launch the TCS Enterprise 5G Edge suite, which allows enterprises to exploit Microsoft’s private MEC ecosystem and provides the lifecycle capabilities required for applications and smart devices to take advantage of private 5G networks.

“TCS’ new Enterprise 5G Edge suite, in collaboration with Azure private MEC, helps rapidly deploy private 5G networks and develop new applications for enterprises. We look forward to working with TCS on these opportunities,” Shriraj Gaglani, General Manager, Microsoft Azure for Operators added.