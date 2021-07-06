TCS launches latest version of SaaS-based enterprise agile tool

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday launched Jile 5.0, the latest version of its on-the-cloud Enterprise Agile planning and delivery tool that enables enterprises to meet the large-scale development needs across multiple distributed teams.

Jile 5.0 lets organisations align execution with strategy better by providing a unified view of portfolios and programs. This will help business stakeholders and teams to collaborate effectively and speeding up time-to-market for new software. Further, Jile helps stakeholders make informed investment decisions to achieve targeted business goals through its Lean portfolio budgeting.

The solution is available in two variants. A Standard edition for medium and large enterprises that are at the beginning of scaling agile practices to multiple team-of-teams. A higher version is the Enterprise edition for large enterprises that have existing mature agile practices. In addition to the features available in the Standard edition, the Enterprise edition allows teams to track budget allocation versus consumption as well as portfolio, program, and team performance using customizable dashboards.

Durga Maruwada, Business Head, Jile, TCS, said, “With its intuitive user interface, Jile is easy to learn and enables our customers to embrace industry-proven Agile methods and frameworks across the enterprise and accelerate their growth and transformation journeys. The new release of Jile comes in two editions catering to the needs of organizations at different maturity levels and helps customers manage their portfolios better to align execution with strategy.”