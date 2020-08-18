Info-tech

TCS launches return-to-work solution, Safe Workplace

Our Bureau Mumbai August 18 | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

TCS has launched Safe Workplace, a return-to-work solution that helps global enterprises quickly transition to a safe, secure and productive work environment.

As the Covid-19 crisis stabilises, enterprises are creating new policies to address mandated self-attestation, contact tracing and social distancing regulations, while also ensuring compliance. Reopening the workplace is particularly complex for large enterprises with multiple business lines and/or multiple jurisdictions and languages.

TCS Safe Workplace uses existing enterprise platforms to design and create a workplace command centre that assesses the readiness of employees, the work environment and the workforce model; automates the return to work processes, including contact tracing, shift management, and workspace planning; and monitors critical risk factors. Additionally, the solution identifies pandemic zonal hotspots and enables fact-based decision-making, so an organisation can proactively adapt its operations to avoid issues that may affect its employees and customers.

TCS Safe Workplace enables enterprises to jumpstart return-to-work programmes within four weeks and scale support to manage thousands of employees across various locations. Several global enterprises, including a US-based financial information and analytics company and a leading global computer parts manufacturer, have engaged TCS to deploy the solution to support their workplace reopening initiatives.

“TCS Safe Workplace helps clients to create a safe workplace for returning employees, and focus on growing their business in four weeks,” said Ram Subramanian,Global Head –Human Capital Practice, Enterprise Application Services, TCS.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 18, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.