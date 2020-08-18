TCS launches return-to-work solution, Safe Workplace

TCS has launched Safe Workplace, a return-to-work solution that helps global enterprises quickly transition to a safe, secure and productive work environment.

As the Covid-19 crisis stabilises, enterprises are creating new policies to address mandated self-attestation, contact tracing and social distancing regulations, while also ensuring compliance. Reopening the workplace is particularly complex for large enterprises with multiple business lines and/or multiple jurisdictions and languages.

TCS Safe Workplace uses existing enterprise platforms to design and create a workplace command centre that assesses the readiness of employees, the work environment and the workforce model; automates the return to work processes, including contact tracing, shift management, and workspace planning; and monitors critical risk factors. Additionally, the solution identifies pandemic zonal hotspots and enables fact-based decision-making, so an organisation can proactively adapt its operations to avoid issues that may affect its employees and customers.

TCS Safe Workplace enables enterprises to jumpstart return-to-work programmes within four weeks and scale support to manage thousands of employees across various locations. Several global enterprises, including a US-based financial information and analytics company and a leading global computer parts manufacturer, have engaged TCS to deploy the solution to support their workplace reopening initiatives.

“TCS Safe Workplace helps clients to create a safe workplace for returning employees, and focus on growing their business in four weeks,” said Ram Subramanian,Global Head –Human Capital Practice, Enterprise Application Services, TCS.