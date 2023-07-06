Tata Consultancy Services has deepened its partnership with Microsoft by announcing plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise, and launching its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey.

With over 50,000 AI-trained associates, and the collective knowledge of its dedicated Microsoft Business Unit (MBU), TCS has been helping clients in their AI journeys. TCS MBU now plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this powerful new technology.

TCS also launched its Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering, which uses a proprietary transformation framework to bring together TCS’ contextual knowledge and its expertise in Azure Open AI service to help clients enhance customer experience, launch new business models, grow revenue, and enhance productivity.

Using this framework, TCS and client teams will jointly ideate on AI-led solutions to their most pressing business problems, develop proofs of concept on Azure Open AI, create solution roadmaps, gather stakeholder feedback, train the models, build sufficiently strong guardrails and deploy the solutions.

This co-innovation can take place at TCS Pace Ports, the company’s innovation and research hubs located in New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo. At these sites, the teams can also leverage work done by academic researchers and start-up partners from TCS’ innovation ecosystem.

At a higher level, TCS will also help clients evolve an enterprise strategy to adopt AI at scale.

Additionally, TCS will help clients accelerate software development and boost programmer productivity through advisory, foundational set-up and rollout services around GitHub Copilot, a generative AI tool built on Azure OpenAI’s language models which helps programmers develop code faster and with less effort.

In addition to helping clients adopt generative AI using Azure Open AI, TCS is enhancing its own suite of products and platforms to take advantage of the new technology. For instance, TCS Optumera, a retail strategic intelligence platform built with Microsoft Azure, leverages generative AI to make value-chain optimized merchandising and supply chain decisions by making key business processes intelligent and autonomous.