TCS partners with Three UK to accelerate 5G network rollout

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday it has been selected by Three UK, one of the UK's leading mobile network carriers, to help the latter configure its mobile network for its ongoing rollout of 5G services.
Three UK is in the process of deploying a new 5G radio access network which is already live in 175 towns and cities in the UK, across more than 1,000 sites, providing its customers with access to next generation 5G connectivity.
It selected TCS as its partner to manage the configuration of a new core next generation mobile network, and ensure it integrates correctly with the 5G radio access network, a TCS statement said.
"This work will include configuring the core network for new site deployments, site upgrades, performance management, and 3G and 4G tuning changes," the statement said.
