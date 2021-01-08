TCS posts 16% rise in Q3 net profit to ₹8,727 crore

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
TCS posted net profit ₹8,727 crore, a 16 per cent growth on a sequential basis compared to ₹7,504 crore posted in the September-ended quarter of 2020. On a year-on-year basis, profits were higher by 7.1 per cent.
Revenues came in at ₹42,015 crore, a 4.7 per cent increase on a sequential basis when compared to ₹41,049 crore posted in the September-ended quarter of 2020. On a year-on-year basis, revenues were higher by 5.4 per cent.
TCS also announced a third consecutive interim dividend of ₹6 per share. The payment date for the same is February 3.
