Info-tech

Covid-19 impact: TCS Q1 profit falls 14% to ₹7,008 crore

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

Covid-19 pandemic has forced its clients to cut spending on IT services.

Indian software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) reported a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as the Covid-19 pandemic forced its clients to cut spending on IT services.

TCS said net profit for the three months ended June 30 fell 13.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,008 crore ($934.94 million). Analysts' on average had expected a profit of ₹7,705 crore , according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose marginally to ₹38,322 crore from ₹38,172 crore a year ago.

TCS, the country's largest IT exporter, is the first among its peers to report earnings in what is expected to be one of the worst quarters for the sector due to the pandemic.

Published on July 09, 2020
Quarterly Results
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cognizant India chief Ramkumar Ramamoorthy resigns