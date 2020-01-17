Info-tech

TCS Q3 consolidated net profit remains flat at Rs 8,118 cr

PTI | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

TCS reported that its third quarter consolidated net profit rose by 0.2% to Rs 8,118 cr as compard to a net profit of Rs 8,105 in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal

The company’s revenue was up 6.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 39,854 cr against Rs 37,338 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Published on January 17, 2020
Quarterly Results
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
