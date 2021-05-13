TCS rolls out cloud-based subscription product for media cos

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a cloud-based subscription solution to help the media and publishing industry transform customer experience and shift to subscription-based order-to-cash processes for physical and digital content.

The media and publishing industry has moved away from traditional one-off selling to a recurring revenue model based on consumption. Moreover, end consumers are looking for flexible ‘pay per use’ or ‘time-bound subscription’ options to enable ‘pay for value’, which has led enterprises to adopt customer-centric experience models that ensure long-term customer engagement.

Personalised content

“TCS’ Intelligent Subscription solution addresses this need by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalise content curation and offer recommendations based on user profiles, preferences, and past subscriptions. This helps enterprises sell digital experiences and adopt new subscription and pricing models. The single source platform for digital and physical content, enables enterprises to bundle their offerings to deliver better value to end consumers.

“The solution is part of SAP’s industry cloud solutions for the media industry and can be adopted by enterprises across industries looking to set up new subscription or consumption-based business models on a single, automated platform,” TCS said in a press statement.

“TCS’ Intelligent Subscription solution leverages our contextual knowledge in the media and publishing industry and our deep expertise in evolving innovative business models, to help organisations reimagine their business, enhance customer experience and unlock continuous business value,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, TCS.