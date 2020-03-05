Info-tech

TCS rolls out HOBS product portfolio management solution for Airtel

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has implemented its HOBS product portfolio management (PPM) solution for Airtel, in an effort to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

The implementation has enabled the telecom giant to create personalised offers and make these offers available in the market instantly, TCS said.

By implementing a single enterprise-wide product catalogue for all marketing and sales channels in India, TCS HOBS PPM has streamlined Airtel’s product lifecycle processes, and rationalised its product portfolio by 80 per cent, it said. Additionally, consistency in product data across systems prevents revenue leakage, TCS added.

