Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced today the launch of a dedicated NVIDIA business unit to accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption across industries. The new unit, operating under TCS’ AI.Cloud division, will leverage the company’s global centers of excellence and NVIDIA’s AI technologies to deliver industry-specific solutions.
The initiative builds on TCS’ five-year collaboration with NVIDIA and introduces five key offerings: Manufacturing AI for Industrials, AI Spectrum for banking and financial services, Cognitive Visual Receiving for retail warehousing, AI-Native Telco solutions, and an AI-based Autonomous Vehicle Platform.
TCS is also developing digital twin solutions using NVIDIA’s Omniverse platform for manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and agricultural applications. These solutions aim to enable real-time factory planning, autonomous vehicle simulation, aircraft component monitoring, and farming scenario simulations.
“The fusion of TCS’ deep industry expertise with NVIDIA AI technology is set to introduce a new era of intelligent enterprise transformation,” said Jay Puri, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA.
TCS, which reported revenues of $29 billion in fiscal year 2024, will deliver these solutions through its network of over 612,700 consultants across 55 countries.
