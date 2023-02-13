Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced that it has expanded its collaboration to help Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company in the United States. While the press release did not indicate the size of the deal, this is the second significant deal that TCS has signed this month.

Also read: TCS bags £600-million deal with UK’s Phoenix Group

As its transformation partner, TCS will help Keysight drive an integrated IT services strategy covering applications, end-to-end IT infrastructure services, and workplace services across the enterprise.

According to the press release, the new operating model will boost operational resilience, transform user experience, and enhance business agility, enabling Keysight to seamlessly harness synergies across the value chain. This program will enable the company to innovate faster as it delivers design, emulation, and test solution advancements.

“TCS is a valuable IT partner helping Keysight drive operational excellence and digital business outcomes,” said Jack Wilmot, IT Senior Director, Keysight Technologies. “Keysight’s customers constantly innovate and experiment to realise the full potential of emerging technologies. To keep our entire company focused on that goal, we need to provide platforms and systems that enable all users throughout the business to work in a productive, secure, and satisfying manner.”

“Leveraging our Machine First philosophy, we are helping Keysight build an agile IT environment that enables them to improve user experience and accelerate innovation across the organisation,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.

Also read: TCS examining how ChatGPT functionality can add value

“TCS offers the contextual knowledge and industry expertise necessary to build a proven, secure environment that will help Keysight achieve its business goals in fueling customer innovation.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit