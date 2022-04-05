hamburger

TCS signs 'material multi-year contract' with large US company

PTI | New Delhi, Apr 4 | Updated on: Apr 05, 2022
Feb 27, 2020 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Tata consultancy services ltd. (TCS) offices located in Silicon Valley; TCS is an Indian multinational IT service and consulting company part of the Tata Group | Photo Credit: Sundry Photography

To aid in its cloud transformation journey

IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has signed a 'material multi-year contract' with a large US company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

TCS, in a regulatory filing, further said, the transformation will serve as a platform for their future growth enabling business expansion, new business models, improving customer experience and other strategic benefits.

TCS "has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience", the company said in a BSE filing.

The cloud enabled operating model will be powered with advanced cognitive automation capabilities, which will improve availability of business applications and enhance user experience.

It did not provide other details.

Published on April 05, 2022
