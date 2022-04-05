TCS signs 'material multi-year contract' with large US company

IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has signed a 'material multi-year contract' with a large US company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

TCS, in a regulatory filing, further said, the transformation will serve as a platform for their future growth enabling business expansion, new business models, improving customer experience and other strategic benefits.

TCS "has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company, expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience", the company said in a BSE filing.

The cloud enabled operating model will be powered with advanced cognitive automation capabilities, which will improve availability of business applications and enhance user experience.

It did not provide other details.