TCS, Tech Mahindra to set up innovation hubs to leverage 5G opportunities

Indian IT services companies TCS and Tech Mahindra are seeing huge opportunities in the 5G space. While TCS has partnered Qualcomm to set up an innovation hub in Hyderabad, Tech Mahindra, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Business Finland, a government agency directed by the Finnish Minister of Employment and the Economy, for research and development in 5G and 6G. Tech Mahindra will set up an innovation lab in Finland to foster growth and innovation.
As a part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will develop, pilot and implement state of the art digital products and services to foster growth, productivity and innovations in the area of 5G and 6G. Tech Mahindra’s innovation centre will be a platform for key players in Finland such as universities, research institutes, government and companies to collaborate.
TCS' new hub in Hyderabad will utilise its expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies’ depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases. The Innovation Hub will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries – such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, utilities. Solutions developed at the hub will help customers embrace new business models, offer differentiated products and value-added services, deliver sophisticated customer experiences, and generate new revenue streams.
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
