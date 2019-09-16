TCS to acquire part of GM’s technical centre assets in Bengaluru by month end

Tata Consultancy Services and GM on Monday announced that TCS will acquire certain assets at the GM Technical Center – India (GMTC-I) that could help it boost its automotive engineering capabilities.

Tata Sons’ most profitable firm, TCS already works with several major automotive companies in areas such as connected vehicles, autonomous driving technologies and vehicle analytics system.

The acquisition of the GMTC-I in Bengaluru will also include the two companies’ partnership, wherein TCS will support its global vehicle programmes with engineering design services over the next five years.

The deal includes over 1,300 employees of GMTC-I being transferred to TCS, including teams focussed on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects.

TCS has been working for GM on various projects for the past 16 years.

GM Vice-President electrification, controls, software & electronics, Dan Nicholson said, “We are pleased to evolve our partnership even further, as we work to deliver on our commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

“TCS is excited to be part of GM’s efforts in next generation mobility, helping them design and engineer world class vehicles that set new benchmarks in driving experience, safety and emissions,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Engineering and Industrial Services Practice, TCS.

“Next generation automotive R&D is a key focus area for TCS, given the criticality of product innovation and connectedness in the Business 4.0 world. This new partnership with General Motors is a testament to our willingness to invest in the relationship for the longer term,” said Susheel Vasudevan, Global Head, Manufacturing Business Group, TCS.

GMTC-I Vice-President engineering and operations, Brian McMurray said the design and engineering centre in Bengaluru had contributed to a number of innovations in GM’s global vehicle portfolio over many years.

“As a result of our new partnership, the design and engineering teams in Bengaluru will continue to play an important role in GM’s core business. This partnership will make both companies stronger: GM will benefit from the scale and cross-sectoral knowledge of TCS, while TCS will benefit from the influx of world-class engineering talent.”

The transaction and handover are expected to be completed by the end of September.