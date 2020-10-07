Info-tech

TCS to buy back up to $2.2 bn in shares, Q2 profit down 7.1%

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday it would buy back shares worth up to 160 billion rupees ($2.18 billion) and reported a 7.1% fall in quarterly profit.

Quarterly Results
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
