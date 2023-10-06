Tata Consultancy Services on Friday said it will consider a share buyback when its board meets next Wednesday to approve second-quarter financial results.

TCS, India's largest information technology (IT) services firm, did not disclose the quantum of the buyback it was considering.

It had last bought back shares worth ₹16,000 crore in 2020.

The buyback comes at a time Indian IT services companies are grappling with an uncertain demand environment, especially in the US, a key market for the sector.

Investors are likely to parse results and commentary of IT firms for signs of recovery in deal signings in fiscal 2025 following a "washout" year, J.P.Morgan analysts said on Wednesday.

Shares of TCS, which ended up 0.9% on Friday, are up 13.5% so far this year against 8.5% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50 index and 13% in the IT sector.

