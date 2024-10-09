In a major boost to investments in Andhra Pradesh, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will establish a facility in Visakhapatnam to house 10,000 professionals.

A decision in this regard was finalised during the discussions Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Communications & HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, had with the top management team of the Tata Group in Mumbai on Tuesday and was announced on Wednesday.

``I am happy to announce the development of an IT facility by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. that will house 10,000 employees. We are committed to offering a best-in-class investment climate to corporations driven by our motto of ‘speed of doing business. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP as India’s No. 1 state to do business,’‘ Lokesh said in a post on the X (Twitter).

Following HCL’s recent investment in Vizag, this new TCS facility marks a key milestone in the development of Visakhapatnam as an IT and hi-tech hub in India.

Recently, the Lulu group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon Energy, among others, announced investment plans in the state. “This investment by the Tata group also signifies Andhra Pradesh’s re-emergence as a preferred investment destination in India,’‘ the Minister said.