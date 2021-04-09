TCS to help Ericsson digitally transform its R&D environment, accelerate development

The answer is blowing in the wind
Tata Consultancy Services has joined forces with Ericsson, a technology leader in 5G and a leading provider of information and communication technology, to help the latter build and operate its cloud-based R&D digital workplace.
Ericsson has chosen TCS as its partner for its R&D environment transformation initiative that will enable anytime-anywhere secured access and automated availability of the development environment for Ericsson’s global R&D teams.
TCS will leverage its strong contextual knowledge of Ericsson’s R&D and IT environments coupled with expertise in automation and cloud technologies to support globally distributed teams with on-demand, zero-touch and remote provisioning.
Further, TCS is launching a state-of-the-art 24x7 Command Center at Hyderabad which is powered by the TCS’ Business 4.0 thought leadership framework and its unique Machine First Delivery Model based automation that will help accelerate Ericsson’s R&D and product development environment.
“We take pride in partnering with Ericsson in this strategic R&D workplace transformation, which further strengthens the long-standing relationship between our two organizations. Engineering environments are very complex with heterogeneous infrastructure, specialized tools and demand for customized engineering services, making it challenging to digitally transform such environments. ,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.
