TCS to pay ₹12 as interim dividend

The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹12 a share of ₹1 each. The interim dividend would be paid on March 24 to the shareholders, whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on March 20), which is the record date fixed for the purpose, it said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

Earlier in January and October TCS had paid ₹5 each as an interim dividend and ₹40 in October 2019 as special dividend. Shares of TCS currently rule at ₹1,972.20 on the BSE.

Published on March 10, 2020
