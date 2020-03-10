TCS to pay ₹12 as interim dividend

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹12 a share of ₹1 each. The interim dividend would be paid on March 24 to the shareholders, whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on March 20), which is the record date fixed for the purpose, it said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
Earlier in January and October TCS had paid ₹5 each as an interim dividend and ₹40 in October 2019 as special dividend. Shares of TCS currently rule at ₹1,972.20 on the BSE.
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
In a bid to boost the real estate market, the Maharashtra government, which presented its budget on Friday, ...
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
After all, global events triggered the two previous bear markets and the current decline
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...