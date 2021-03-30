TCS unveils new brand statement

Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday today unveiled a new brand statement, ‘Building on Belief’, to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it embarks on its next decade of transformation-led growth.

“Every innovation and every transformational journey begins with the belief that it will make the world better,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO, TCS. “We are partnering with our customers in realising that belief as well as their purpose. It is who we are as an organisation, and reflects our bold ambition as we embark on our next decade of growth.”

“For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose — leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses,” said Rajashree R, CMO, TCS. “Our new brand articulation and purpose statement pave the way to engage with our customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together our contextual knowledge and expertise to help them master their journey. We are excited to take this new articulation of our brand to our clients, associates and all other stakeholders.”