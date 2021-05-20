TeamViewer launches new AR mobile app called lifeAR

TeamViewer, the global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalisation solutions, has introduced a new mobile app called lifeAR for the consumer market.

The app launched for iPhone and Android users enables them to interact with each other through location-aware augmented reality annotations.

It enables mobile-to-mobile group video calls with up to six participants who can attach a range of AR markers, emojis, text and drawings to the real-world surrounding them, shared and jointly watch live through the camera feed from one of the participants’ phones.

These AR annotations are permanently attached to real-life objects, even if the device view is momentarily panned away from those objects.

They are colour coded to allow for simpler differentiation and interaction during the experience.

These sessions can be recorded and paused for making screenshots to create content such as “how-to” guides. They can then be shared on social media from within the app.

“The new app builds on TeamViewer’s successful trajectory in the field of AR-based remote support,” it said.

The app leverages AR technology such as Apple’s LiDAR scanner and ARKit, as well as Google’s Depth API within ARCore for precise annotation placements in 3D environments.

“This technology is already part of TeamViewer’s enterprise AR solutions and used by numerous companies across all verticals,” it said.

The app was first showcased in an online interaction between TeamViewer’s CEO Oliver Steil and Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport. Following TeamViewer’s recent announcement establishing a partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 racing team, TeamViewer’s official branding on the racing car was revealed within a lifeAR session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.