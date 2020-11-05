Tech-based pharma start-up raises ₹2 cr in seed round

Smart Pharma, a WE HUB incubated start-up that is attempting to automate pharma distribution and retail businesses, has raised a seed fund of ₹2 crore.

Bootstrapped since its inception by the founders, Smart Pharma has developed a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution which automates the process like generation of orders, inventory management and GST compliance.

“The application enables customers to digitalise their operations and includes online billing, inventory management, product tracking, accounting, customer relationship management and analytics,” Saketha, the founder of Smart Pharma, told BusinessLine.

“The space that we are operating is largely unorganised. Distributors and retailers are still depending on manual methods to carry out the business tasks. Our solution solves this bottleneck and enhances their efficiencies,” she said.

“We will initially focus on the markets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The funds that we raised in the seed round would support our expansion plans in the next two years,” she said.

The start-up, which has a small team of seven employees including the IT development team, said the solution would also help in identifying the products that are not selling well. “It will raise a flag depending on the stock movements,” she said.

“The funding shows that the market is ready for strong innovative products. WE HUB is acting as a catalyst in bridging the funding gaps,” Deepti Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, said.