Tech billionaire Jack Ma out of the public eye for over 2 months: Report

Tech billionaire Jack Ma has not made a public appearance in over two months, as per reports.

First serious doubts about his whereabouts began when he failed to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes, The Telegraph, UK reported. This comes amid his deepening conflict with the Chinese government.

Doubts regarding the whereabouts of the Alibaba founder began after he failed to appear in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes, as scheduled and was in turn replaced by an Alibaba executive, as per the report. His picture was also taken off the show’s website.

The news comes as Chinese authorities tighten their grip over the billionaire’s business empire, including the Ant Group. Ant’s IPO valued at nearly $37 billion was suspended owing to “significant issues” as per reports.

Ant Group has come under major scrutiny in recent months after Ma delivered a controversial speech in Shanghai on October 24, as per a Yahoo Finance report.

“Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age,” Ma said in the speech as quoted by the report.

“We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system,” he had said.

Speculations and discussions about the Alibaba founder’s whereabouts made rounds on social media on Monday with #JackMa and #Alibaba trending on Twitter. Ma’s last tweet on the platform was in October 2020.