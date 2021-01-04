Tech billionaire Jack Ma out of the public eye for over 2 months: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tech billionaire Jack Ma has not made a public appearance in over two months, as per reports.
Ma has been suspected missing after not making a public appearance for over two months, according to a report in The Telegraph, UK.
First serious doubts about his whereabouts began when he failed to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes, The Telegraph, UK reported. This comes amid his deepening conflict with the Chinese government.
China slams the brakes on Ant Group’s $37-billion listing
Doubts regarding the whereabouts of the Alibaba founder began after he failed to appear in the final episode of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes, as scheduled and was in turn replaced by an Alibaba executive, as per the report. His picture was also taken off the show’s website.
The news comes as Chinese authorities tighten their grip over the billionaire’s business empire, including the Ant Group. Ant’s IPO valued at nearly $37 billion was suspended owing to “significant issues” as per reports.
The super rich to get richer on investments in Jack Ma’s Ant Group
Ant Group has come under major scrutiny in recent months after Ma delivered a controversial speech in Shanghai on October 24, as per a Yahoo Finance report.
“Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age,” Ma said in the speech as quoted by the report.
“We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system,” he had said.
Speculations and discussions about the Alibaba founder’s whereabouts made rounds on social media on Monday with #JackMa and #Alibaba trending on Twitter. Ma’s last tweet on the platform was in October 2020.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...