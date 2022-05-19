Tech in HR can be a door opener but not solve all issues: HR experts

Technology is changing the way an organisation functions and takes care of its human resources. But can technology be a panacea for the obstacles that an employee faces?

The two-day SHRMTECH-2022 conference, which started on Thursday, discussed various challenges and opportunities in deploying technologies in the management of human resources.

“HR tech impacts everyone in an organisation. But I am cautious. We must remember that technology is just a door opener. The real differentiator is the culture,” said Paras Kaushik, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Hindustan Times Media Group.

Hema Mani, Regional Director (HR) of Lennox India Technology Centre, said that while technological tools were uniform, the people that used them in an organisation represented different generations. “Not all people are conversant with technology equally,” she said.

Talking on “Digital Culture driving Digital Transformation”, Seema Nair, Senior Executive Vice President and Member, Chairman’s Office of Reliance Industries, discussed the actionable insights for leaders to improve digital leadership and culture in their organisations.

In a session on future of organisations, Prasad Rajappan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZingHR and Leena Sahijwani, HR Leader (Change Enabler) of Tata Group, discussed how to enable people to bring their best versions to work.

The 8th edition of SHRM India’s HR Tech Conference is expected to attract 2,100 delegates and 120 speakers from India and abroad. It is organised by the Society for Human Resource Management.