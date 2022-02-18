Tech industry expects growth momentum to continue in 2022: Nasscom report

Hands touching global connection and icon customer networking data exchanges on glitter bright lights colorful background | Photo Credit: ipopba ×

BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and retail/e-commerce to drive growth

In a survey of CEOs across 130 tech companies, nearly 75 per cent of them projected healthy uptick in average deal pipeline in 2022 growing by over 10 per cent at an industry level. This will be driven by BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and retail/e-commerce as top sectors.

Over 70 per cent of the respondents expect similar industry-wide growth as seen in 2021. Nasscom’s report ‘2022 Tech CEO Survey’ tracked C-suite executives belonging to large, medium and small size IT firms, GCCs and start-ups.

Growth in 2022 will be defined by innovation and partnerships/alliances with start-ups, academia, customers with key focus on digital transformation and exploring additional revenue streams. Overall, the work culture will be employee centric following a year of talent crunch.

The sectoral spends are estimated to increase in customer service, supply chain management including procuring and sales and marketing.

Biggest challenge

Nearly 24 per cent of them said that the biggest challenge for their company was the talent shortage fuelled by ‘Great Resignation’. They also noted increasing costs and maintaining operational efficiencies to be a challenge.

This situation is likely to prompt better HR practices focussing on the adoption of a ‘people-first employee-centric’ approach

In 2022, around 90 per cent CEOs expect to hire similar or more than what they had hired in 2021. Digital talent is expected to constitute upto 50 per cent of the new hires. Around 60 per cent CEOs project that at least half of the workforce will return to office this year.