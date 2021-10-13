Tech innovations with 5G set to redefine future of telecom: CII−Deloitte Report

Scripting a survival
Technological innovations with 5G will redefine future of telecom in India and open a slew of opportunities across industries such as healthcare, education, fintech, e-commerce and entertainment, according to a CII−Deloitte report.
Private networks are expected to see a huge demand from enterprises in near future, led by the requirement of security and high-speed connectivity within operating environment, it said.
Technological innovations with 5G will redefine the future of telecom in India, while amalgamation of telecommunications services with upcoming industries and tech enablers (IoT, 5G, and private networks) will reorient the sector from being a ‘service provider to a service enabler’, said a release citing the key takeaways from the report.
The report ‘Digital reset – touching a billion Indians’ launched by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), along with CII, underlines the role of 5G technology as a key enabler and contributor to the success of the enterprise business and in easing the lives of the common man.
The report highlights a plethora of opportunities that would open up for major industries, such as healthcare, education, fintech, e-commerce, and entertainment, based on a digital business model supported by telecom operators.
Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader, DTTILLP, said, “The rollout of high-speed broadband through 5G and satellite broadband will see the convergence of the telecom ecosystem and significantly affect the lives of a billion Indians.”
It will pave the path for bridging the urban-rural divide across sectors, including banking, healthcare, and education, Vaish said. “Given the potential and impact, it is time for the government to create a separate ministry led by a cabinet minister on ‘digital transformation’ that will work cohesively with various government bodies and the private sector ecosystem to drive digital adoption in India,” the release added.
Commenting on the launch of the report, Umang Das, Chairman of CII Telecom Convergence Summit 2021, noted that the the telecom sector is at the cusp of transformation.
