Despite the layoffs that were reported in H2 2022, technology job roles account for 15 of the top 20 titles in India, according to a report by Indeed.

With large tech companies undergoing a period of correction, other companies are ready to snatch up prime technology talent. This is largely due to the fact that tech roles have a larger volume of jobs as compared to any other job role. Technology roles are also sector agnostic, meaning that every sector has a requirement for tech roles.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “Overall, the year will continue to see tech roles hire the most. India is seeing steady and stable growth and the short-term impact of recession and layoffs are not likely to impact the future of tech roles in India. With increasing investment in IT and adoption of new age emerging technologies, job roles in these areas will also see a rise this year.”

Additionally, technology jobs offer a lot of workplace flexibility and competitive salaries, both of which are qualities that jobseekers value highly. The high demand for technical skills both inside and outside of the sector is good news for tech employees and a clear indication of where opportunities exist for individuals beginning or changing careers, said the report.

This trend is not only seen in India but also globally. In Indeed’s Global Best Jobs of 2023 list, full stack developer, data engineer, and cloud engineer occupy the top three spots. This is an improvement from last year when only one tech job made it to the top ten.

Developers have emerged in India as the most sought-after role, especially those that can design, develop, and maintain the front-end and back-end of a web application, making up five of the top 10 job roles, said the report.