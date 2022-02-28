Tech M joins Metaverse, NTF business

With Metaverse gaining huge traction globally, Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of TechMVerse, the company’s exclusive practice, to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. The firm would train a 1,000 of its employees to help them get ready for Metaverse projects.

Announcing this here on Monday, Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said the new division would deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the Metaverse. He said the company would build use cases in DealerVerse (metaverse-based car dealership), Middlemist (Non-fungible Tokens market place), gaming and Meta Bank (a virtual bank).

“We will offer immerseive digital and professional experience services around design, content as well as low code plug-and-play NFT, blockchain platforms. Besides, we will align the Metaverse strategy with Tech Mahindra’s digital and environmental, social and governance goals,” he said.

The firm worked with Mahindra & Mahindra to offer exclusive digital collectibles. To start with, it would offer a series of collectibles from the auto major’s brands.

The collectibles will be listed, minted and offered for sale through Tech Mahindra’s NTF Marketplace platform.