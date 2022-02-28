hamburger

Info-tech

Tech M joins Metaverse, NTF business

K V Kurmanath | Hyderabad, Feb 28 | Updated on: Feb 28, 2022

To train 1,000 engineers in new-age technologies

With Metaverse gaining huge traction globally, Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of TechMVerse, the company’s exclusive practice, to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. The firm would train a 1,000 of its employees to help them get ready for Metaverse projects.

Announcing this here on Monday, Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said the new division would deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the Metaverse. He said the company would build use cases in DealerVerse (metaverse-based car dealership), Middlemist (Non-fungible Tokens market place), gaming and Meta Bank (a virtual bank).

“We will offer immerseive digital and professional experience services around design, content as well as low code plug-and-play NFT, blockchain platforms. Besides, we will align the Metaverse strategy with Tech Mahindra’s digital and environmental, social and governance goals,” he said.

The firm worked with Mahindra & Mahindra to offer exclusive digital collectibles. To start with, it would offer a series of collectibles from the auto major’s brands.

The collectibles will be listed, minted and offered for sale through Tech Mahindra’s NTF Marketplace platform.

Published on February 28, 2022
Tech Mahindra Ltd

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you