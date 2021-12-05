Tech Mahindra acquires WFH customer experience management firm Activus Connect

Tech Mahindra has announced that it has acquired 100 per cent stake in work from home customer experience management solutions firm Activus Connect. The acquisition enhances the IT company’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions and strengthen end-to-end CX portfolio.

Founded in 2018, Activus Connect offers outsourced customer experience (CX) solutions and SmartVirtual™ technology to support chat, email, phone, text, video, and social experiences. The deal enables Tech Mahindra to offer multilingual, multichannel, voice & non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation and technical support to customers across verticals.

Vivek Agarwal, President – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, said, “WAH CXM is undergoing disruptive changes due to the pandemic and has given rise to exponential demand in the market. The acquisition of Activus will fill a whitespace, with their unique delivery model, disruptive platform, and expertise in the WAH CXM industry that will add significant value to Tech Mahindra’s offerings and capabilities. We welcome Activus employees into the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to achieve great success together.”

Felix Serrano, Chief Executive Officer, Activus Connect, added, “We could not be more excited about the significance of today’s announcement, and what it means for our valued team members, customers, and the Tech Mahindra family. As a leading provider of employee based, 100% work-at-home solutions, the synergies between Activus Connect & Tech Mahindra will usher in a new chapter of Customer Experience Management (CXM) powered by Virtual CX. I see today as the beginning of a new-new, a realization that Virtual CX is core to the continued evolution of our industry.”