Tech Mahindra and Amazon Web services (AWS) signed a multi-year agreement on November 27 to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Autonomous Networks Operations Platform (ANOP) for telecom service providers and enterprisers.

The global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions said that the platform will use AI, machine learning (ML) and generative AI (GenAI) technologies of AWS to help customers transition network operations from an on-premises infrastructure to a real-time preventive model operating on a hybrid cloud. The ANOP platform shortens Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) for network and service incidents and implementation of network and service configurations by over 30 per cent.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “The communications industry is at a pivotal junction of deploying disaggregated, virtualised and cloud-native RAN networks. Our collaboration with AWS empowers telcos to simplify operations, modernise networks, and unlock revenue through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. By integrating AWS’s GenAI, our Autonomous Networks Operations Platform delivers real-time insights, intelligent workflows, and supports O-RAN adoption for efficient, proactive network management.”

Robin Harwani, Head of Telco Industry Solutions at AWS, said, “The collaboration to integrate AWS’s AI/ML, including generative AI offerings to build Tech Mahindra’s ANOP is an important step to help telco operators bring acceleration in their network operations transformation. Through this effort, network operators can get generative AI-enabled actionable and just-in-time recommendations such as for NOC operations, field dispatch optimisation, as well as automated self-healing for preventive actions. This will make it easier for operators to reduce their operational expenditure.”