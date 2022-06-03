Tech Mahindra, Anritsu partner to launch 5G experience lab

Tech Mahindra announced that it has teamed up with Anritsu to launch an IoT (Internet of Things) experience lab. Located in Tech Mahindra’s Fremont, CA facility, it will provide efficient testing of 5G devices used in emerging IoT use cases. The lab will provide cost-effective environment for 5G IoT device manufacturers to verify device performance for ensuring greater product confidence during pre-commercialisation.

Anritsu is a global provider of test and measurement solutions for wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets,

IoT devices

The experience lab will be an incubator, as well as a research and development centre, for IoT device manufacturers to validate their designs in the development phase and to help launch best-in-class IoT products. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s 5G engineering strength to develop IoT devices ready for commercialisation and Anritsu’s support in multiple technologies, such as 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA), 4G LTE, and WLAN, this lab will offer significant cost savings. It helps OEMs minimize the failures/returns when devices connect to commercial enterprise networks.

Rohit Madhok, Global Head of Digital Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The advances in 5G will aid the evolution of innovative use cases in IoT. While this creates new opportunities, the way the design and manufacturing engineers validate products and procedures must also keep pace with the newer capabilities.”

He added, “Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW strategy focuses on accelerating enterprises’ 5G adoption and this collaboration with Anritsu to start an IoT experience lab at our Fremont facility is a significant step in this direction by enabling IoT device manufacturers to deliver high-quality solutions with very less time to market”.

Robert E. Johnson, Anritsu Company General Manager and Vice President, said, “5G brings the advantages and efficiencies of wireless technology to applications that help define the 4th Industrial Revolution. Each use case creates unique operational challenges that require specific tests. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra provides a resource for manufacturers to verify that their devices will operate according to specifications in the most challenging real-world environments.”