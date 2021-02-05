Tech Mahindra appoints Milind Kulkarni as CFO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
IT major Tech Mahindra has appointed Milind Kulkarni as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2.
Kulkarni will take over from the current CFO, Manoj Bhat, who has been elevated as Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Group, as part of the leadership rotation strategy, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.
Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He had held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including that of Tech Mahindra CFO till May 2018, and in his current position as a Senior Adviser.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Manoj over the years, and I wish him all the best in his new role as the M&M Group’s Chief Financial Officer. He has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation and I would like to thank him for his immense contribution to the finance function. I welcome Milind Kulkarni, who has worked with the company for over 19 years in multiple leadership roles, including as CFO till May 2018, in his new role,” Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C.P. Gurnani said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...