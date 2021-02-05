Tech Mahindra appoints Milind Kulkarni as CFO

IT major Tech Mahindra has appointed Milind Kulkarni as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2.

Kulkarni will take over from the current CFO, Manoj Bhat, who has been elevated as Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Group, as part of the leadership rotation strategy, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He had held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including that of Tech Mahindra CFO till May 2018, and in his current position as a Senior Adviser.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Manoj over the years, and I wish him all the best in his new role as the M&M Group’s Chief Financial Officer. He has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation and I would like to thank him for his immense contribution to the finance function. I welcome Milind Kulkarni, who has worked with the company for over 19 years in multiple leadership roles, including as CFO till May 2018, in his new role,” Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C.P. Gurnani said.