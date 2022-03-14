Tech Mahindra, Celonis tie-up to offer new solutions for digital transformation

Tech Mahindra on Monday announced it had partnered with execution management company Celonis to introduce new solutions to accelerate digital transformation for the IT major’s customers. These will be done through the two organizations’ fast-expanding business partnership that include Application Service Monitoring, a Digital Customer Service Accelerator (DCSA) and a Business Support Systems (BSS) Transformation Accelerator. These newly launched solutions will support customers’ evolving digital transformation needs.

Application Service Monitoring leverages Tech Mahindra’s framework to enable dynamic, end-to-end process visualization across applications, helping to identify bottlenecks and improve performance. The Digital Customer Service Accelerator (DCSA) will transform legacy contact centre operations into new age contact centers by utilising their two most critical tools: processes and data.

Additionally, the Business Support Systems (BSS) Transformation Accelerator will help drive key business metrics as it improves the configure, price, quote (CPQ) journey and the inventory management process, and reducing the lead time for orders. Tech Mahindra will embed the BSS Transformation Accelerator as a key value-add to drive improved outcomes and customer experience.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said: “We are clearly in an exciting new era, where riding the data wave is essential for innovation and digital transformation. We are looking forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Celonis and helping to maximize execution capacity in many areas across digital transformation. The Celonis CoE strengthens the deployment of Celonis’ Execution Management System (EMS) with our customers and leads customers to achieve breakthrough levels of performance.”

Tech Mahindra started Celonis Center of Excellence (CoE) in 2019, to cater to their global clients across industries, including Telecom, Banking, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Retail & CPG. The CoE was established to jointly drive accelerated digitisation via data-led execution for customer business processes, and already caters to over 40 clients across the US and Europe. CoE currently employs over 100 people with an additional 200 employees being cross-skilled.

Gene Reznik, Senior Vice President, Ecosystem & Industries, Celonis, added: “We are very excited about the momentum coming out of our partnership with Tech Mahindra. Our joint solutions built on the Celonis Marketplace are accelerating digital and process transformation initiatives for our global customers.”