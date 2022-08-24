Tech Mahindra Cerium opens development centre at Kochi Infopark

Tech Mahindra Cerium, a global design company for the VLSI and Embedded Software space, has launched a development centre at Infopark. TechM Cerium, Head of Engineering, Jaykumar Gorla, inaugurated the event. The Development Centre is located in the “Vismaya” tower at Infopark Phase 1.

“As we are about to complete ten successful years in 2023, our main aim is to enhance our operations and achieve more growth in smaller cities,” said Gorla during the inauguration. The newly launched development centre in Kochi can accommodate 300 people in the initial stage and has plans to leverage the talent available in B cities across India by looking at more offices.

Although Cerium was founded in 2013, Tech Mahindra acquired the company in early 2020. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Tech Mahindra Cerium has offices in Kochi, Visakhapatnam, and Ahmedabad in India as well as Santa Clara, US, and Penang, Malaysia.