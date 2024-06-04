Tech Mahindra, a global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has expanded its partnership with Cisco to deliver a next-generation firewall (NGFW) modernization solution for their shared global customers. The partnership will also extend Tech Mahindra’s security service portfolio, increase market reach, and provide upskilling opportunities for its workforce.

According to the company, the partnership enhances standard firewall functions with unified policy management across on-premises and cloud environments. It integrates Talos threat intelligence and provides comprehensive malware defense for the network and endpoints. The NGFW is designed to be flexible, adapting to changing network and security requirements, and is available in various deployment formats, including as hardware, software, and virtual options.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “While firewalls are critical to the organization’s network security, they can be time-consuming, complex, and expensive to deploy, manage, and operate. The partnership with Cisco marks a milestone in providing a unique, robust, efficient, and cost-effective solution for the firewall modernization roadmap.”

Nick Holden, VP of Global and Strategic Partners and Ecosystem Co-Sell, Cisco, said, “As global customers continue to modernize their infrastructure, they’ll need a next-generation firewall solution that scales as their network expands, combines multiple security functions into one platform, and provides threat intelligence across different security layers. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra offers these customers a specialized way to customize and implement these firewall capabilities based on their unique business and network needs.”

The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra’s extensive network and security engineering consultancy resources, featuring teams in global markets, including the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2023, Tech Mahindra also launched a Cisco Business Unit to develop and implement services that build and maintain agile, secure, collaborative, and hybrid networks.

(Inputs by bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)