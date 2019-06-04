Tech Mahindra inaugurates new tech centre in USA

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a new Technology Centre in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

The centre, which is located in O’Fallon, MO, will focus on developing technologies in areas such as micro services, automation, artificial intelligence, security, machine learning, cloud computing, big data, data and analytics, and blockchain.

The centre will also look to create local employment opportunities and will leverage Tech Mahindra’s learning and development platforms to help train local talent in key digital skills.

Bill Hennessy, O'Fallon City Mayor, said, “Tech Mahindra’s investment in the experiential learning programme designed for our students and young professionals, along with creation of local employment opportunities, will further support us in building the future of St. Louis.”

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “We believe it is our responsibility to invest in the local communities we operate in, and this is a step towards supporting an increase in employability of future technologists, and delivering enhanced experience to our customers globally. We look forward to seeing the innovations that come out of this centre as we develop real-world solutions for a digital future.”

This new centre is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and solutions to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real world problems to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.