Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to establish a global delivery centre in Cario. Tech Mahindra aims to hire more than 1000 employees over the next three years to serve global and local customers from its newly inaugurated centre in Cairo, as per the press release.

Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, sanctioned the agreement inked with Tech Mahindra as part of several agreements with 29 multinational companies, creating over 34000 jobs directed towards exports through 35 global delivery centres with export value worth $1 billion annually. Dr Amr Talaat said, “With its unique central location at the crossroads between 3 continents, Egypt delivers a resilient, high-quality digital infrastructure and provides a supportive legislative framework catching up with the global rapid growth. Our plentiful supply of tech talent is all set and ready at a competitive cost, with proven experience in business services delivery for global firms to more than 100 countries with 20 different languages.”

The new facility in Cairo will assist Tech Mahindra’s clients across telecom, oil and gas, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), energy and utilities, and the public sector by leveraging artificial intelligence, big data and Analytics, cloud, and 5G technologies.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to diversifying our talent in delivery centres globally in the next few years. We want to widen the talent pool, improve agility to deliver solutions, and be closer to clients. We also have various upskilling and reskilling initiatives for our associates, enabling them to upgrade career opportunities and allowing us to retain the density of our talent pool.”

Amr Mahfouz, CEO of ITIDA, said, “We’re thrilled to reach an agreement with Tech Mahindra, helping ITIDA achieve its strategic goals of the ambitious Digital Egypt strategy for the offshoring industry (2022-2026) that aims at multiplying the exports revenues from the offshoring sector while creating more domestic jobs for our skilled pool of talent. ITIDA is working diligently to leverage the current geopolitical situation that led to major challenges across key delivery locations, while simultaneously monitoring the global shortage of talent. We invest heavily in building the digital and soft skills of our large talent pool, with a strategic focus on developing the country’s capabilities in high-value services, including engineering, research & development (R&D), embedded software, and electronic design.”