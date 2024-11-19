Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechM agentX, a suite of GenAI-powered solutions enterprises globally on November 19. Through these solutions, the technology consulting and digital solutions provider claims to address inefficiencies in traditional operations, automating business, IT, and data tasks.

The first solution of the suite, agentAssistX, is a GenAI-powered, agent-less business, IT, and end-user support solution that can integrate with IT service management software, enterprise security, network telemetry data and cloud management tools to automate ticket resolution and provisioning.

Integrating agenctAssistX with existing business processes will maximize the value of AI investments and drive adoption, said the company in a press release.

Further, agentAssistX will automate functions like meeting room technology operations, software and device management, access and security management, real-time monitoring, knowledge management, and cloud and data center operations.

Kunal Purohit, President of Next Gen Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “The implementation of these solutions will be a game-changer for enterprises. By automating intricate processes and significantly enhancing productivity, agentAssistX will provide a cohesive method for ensuring seamless user experiences and scalability across various systems.”

According to Tapati Bandopadhyay, Expert Advisor at the Third Eye Advisory, “The next wave of AI—actionable, autonomous, and responsibly designed Agentic AI—broadens generative AI’s enterprise applications. Tech Mahindra’s agentX solutions make these applications enterprise-ready by embedding codified human expertise and intuitive experiences. These solutions accelerate value realization, boosting productivity and decision times by over 70% in business and IT automation while addressing key readiness needs like GRC, security, identity, and monitoring.”