Tech Mahindra launches AI solution for business automation

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Apr 27, 2022
TechM amplifAI0->∞ empowers those enterprises eyeing digital acceleration

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced the launch of TechM amplifAI 0->∞ - a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings and solutions to democratize and scale the deployment of AI in a responsible manner. Through these offerings and solutions, the IT services major will cater to enterprises solving complex problems to future-proof business operations.

TechM amplifAI 0->∞ has software-driven offerings at its centre such as Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platform GAiA, advanced speech analytics solution, Sayint and AI-powered marketing studio, MobiLytix . The offerings and solutions aim to help customers discover opportunities, strategize efforts in the right direction, and remove bottlenecks by offering tailor-made services and automating processes to increase the throughput and profitability of enterprises.

Hasit G. Trivedi, Chief Technology Officer & Global Head- AI, Tech Mahindra, said,  “AI is sacrosanct today for enterprises eyeing digital acceleration. It not only strengthens organisations to reimagine processes, but also helps future-proof their businesses. With the launch of TechM amplifAI 0->∞, we are strengthening our focus on AI to help our customers in their digital acceleration journeys. It will provide tailor-made, transformative, and agile solutions to organizations to unlock the NXT of growth.”

Published on April 27, 2022
Tech Mahindra Ltd
