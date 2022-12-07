Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation and consulting services company, has launched an integrated tech platform, Cloud BlazeTech, which helps enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The platform has integrations with hyperscaler hybrid cloud platforms to provide industry-specific pre-build solutions, which give organisations a head-start in digital transformation.

“The enterprises will achieve 25-30 per cent cost savings and a 30 per cent improvement in migration time,” Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer and Global Head (Infra and Cloud Business) of Tech Mahindra, said.

Addressing a press conference to launch the platform, he said cloud adoption was a key step for enterprises towards digital transformation.

“It is at the core of all transformative IT strategies and helps enterprises become digital ready,” he said.

“Companies have realised the power of the cloud for business agility, innovation and improved customer experience. The new platform offers a flexible and customisable solution to help them become digital front-runners,” Suri Chawla, Global Head of Cloud Services of Tech Mahindra, said.

He said the company would leverage its existing partnerships with major public and private cloud service providers to offer the platform to global customers.