Tech Mahindra launches HR Humanoid K2 in Noida SEZ

Tech Mahindra on Monday introduced K2, the first Human Resource (HR) Humanoid for its Noida Special Economic Zone Campus in Uttar Pradesh, India. K2 will take over the routine HR transactions to provide constant assistance to the HR team in creating an enhanced employee experience. Tech Mahindra’s first HR humanoid was introduced in its Hyderabad campus, earlier this month.
As part of the TechMHRNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on next gen technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning to address real time HR issues. K2 leverages state of the art Artificial Intelligence technology and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands. Keeping in mind the needs of the specially-abled, K2 can respond to queries with text display along with Speech.
K2 can address general and specific HR-related employee queries as well as handle personal requests for actions like providing payslip, tax forms etc., and will enable the HR team to focus on other important areas for employee development, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.
Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “K2 has been designed to add value to the employee lifecycle across various touch points and ready ourselves to be a workplace of the future. We believe the future will be more human than we think.”
Tech Mahindra plans to deploy the next Humanoid in its Pune campus following the NSEZ campus and will further enable K2 software for an enhanced engagement with improved communication skills to carry out empathetic conversations from associate’s wellness perspective. The organisation will also enable it to leverage mobility and spatial awareness to engage with Associates rather than just keeping it unidirectional.
Tech Mahindra has already implemented an Artificial Intelligence based Facial Recognition System to register the attendance of employees that has drastically reduced the time spent by an associate in updating the time sheet. Recently, Tech Mahindra also launched Talex – an AI-driven marketplace of talent that maps skills of the existing talent pool.
