Tech Mahindra launches ‘Meta Village’ to gamify learning

Tech Mahindra’s research and development arm Makes Lab on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Meta Village’, a digital twin of Pargaon in Maharashtra to gamify learning on the Roblox platform. In line with its ‘Make in India’ commitment, with the launch of the Meta Village, Tech Mahindra aims to drive innovation in the education sector at the grass-roots level.

The Meta Village will enable students to play on Roblox to learn the basics of computers and coding in Bharat MarkUp Language (BHAML), a platform built by Makers Lab TM that lets anyone code in their native language. As a part of Tech Mahindra’s initiative to promote technical education and skill development in rural areas, Makers Lab TM have already been teaching children the basics of computers and BHAML.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “We believe that education systems must constantly reinvent to leverage innovative approaches and new technologies to their full potential. Metaverse is one such disruptive technology that has the power to revolutionise learning through immersive digital experiences.”

Innovative solutions

He added, “With the launch of Meta Village, Tech Mahindra will harness the power of Metaverse to build innovative solutions that can have a positive impact on the society. A part of TechMVerse, Meta Village will gamify the learning process for children in rural India thereby providing them with an opportunity to develop the crucial technical skills needed to become tomorrow’s disruptors.”

This training will be done through a classroom in the Roblox Pargaon Meta Village. Paragaon is the first Indian village to get a digital twin in Metaverse. The students would be able to access classrooms in Meta Village for live as well as offline sessions.