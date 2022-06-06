Tech Mahindra opens innovation centre in Oman

Tech Mahindra on Monday inaugurated an Innovation and Technology Development Centre in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, catering to the Telecom, Oil and Gas, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Energy & Utilities and Public Sector by leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud and 5G technologies.

This is in line with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to invest in upskilling and reskilling of the local talent to take on projects in Oman and worldwide, the company said.

This is the third global innovation centre for the IT services major launched over the last two weeks. Tech Mahindra also inaugurated Maker’s Lab (Centre for R&D) at the centre, focusing on creating IPs, solutions & services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications & Information Technology MTCIT, Amit Narang, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Senior Oman government officials, along with senior executives of the key enterprises in Oman and the top management team of Tech Mahindra led by its MD & CEO CP Gurnani.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra is pleased to play a part in this strategic narrative and support in building a resilient tomorrow for Oman, that thrives on growth & innovation, with a keen focus on empowering women. As a global organization, we are committed to honing talent across geographies, and our initiatives have been warmly embraced in Oman. This innovation and development centre will grow Omani talent in the technology industry and will enable us to leverage it for markets globally.”

H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications & Information Technology MTCIT, added, “Oman Vision 2040 prioritises a future with a knowledge-based society where education and research play a vital role for the citizens. Being ahead of important developments in information technology is encapsulated in our vision statement, and this innovation and development center by Tech Mahindra is a step in that direction. Developments like these are milestones in achieving the success we envision of being a competitive nation and one of the top countries in Digital Economy in the region. It also supports our talent, upskilling to compete in the job market.”