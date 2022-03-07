Tech Mahindra partners with APPSLINK to deliver localised payroll solutions for Oracle SaaS customers

Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a collaboration with APPSLINK, a global Oracle Partner specialising in Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementations. The partnership is aimed at addressing country-specific payroll coverage for Oracle SaaS Customers.

The partnership focusses standardisation, compliance, and statutory requirements in payroll for organisations of every size and in countries where Oracle payroll localisation is not present.

Payroll7

The solution named Payroll7 will be a cloud based localised payroll solution with Oracle SaaS HCM as an integrated module. While Tech Mahindra will bring its extensive Saas/PaaS/IaaS capabilities, APPSLINK brings its business expertise, insights, and a long track record of enterprise-grade Payroll implementations & managed services.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President and Head, Middle East and Africa, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are transforming the way payroll processes and information are leveraged within the enterprise. As part of strengthening our payroll offering, we are happy to have partnered with APPSLINK to give customers a seamless technology platform and services to manage their localised payroll.”

He added, “Payroll7 assures intelligent process automation, cross-border compliance, and actionable insights by centralizing payroll and treasury processes on a single cloud platform. We believe that this partnership will take Oracle HCM cloud to a newer scale and offer their customers an unparalleled service that they have been looking for.” Ramachandran added.

Moh’d Muwafaq Ibrahim, CEO, APPSLINK, added, “We are proud to join forces with Tech Mahindra – combining our expertise and experience in Payroll solutions with Tech Mahindra’s Oracle cloud capabilities, which will bring our existing and new customers unprecedented value. This partnership will be beneficial for us to reach different geographies and provide value-added results. It will also help us simplify payroll process, which can be integrated with any industry or company size or workforce.”

Currently the localisation is available in majority of Asian, African, European countries.